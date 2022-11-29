Pendine Attractor Project on Course to Open in Spring 2023

The construction of a brand-new attractor facility in Pendine has been completed, as constructors, Andrew Scott have handed the property over to Carmarthenshire County Council, in time for its opening in Spring 2023.

The project, born out of extensive community engagement and consultation, includes the development of indoor and outdoor high-quality, year-round, visitor destination facilities. Its aim is to maximise Pendine’s heritage and its natural assets to drive forward the resort’s future economic regeneration as a ‘day and stay’ event destination.

Amongst the visitor attractions that will open at the brand-new facility is a new Museum of Land Speed; a new Beach Sand Sports Area; an events area; a playground; a 43-bed accommodation offer, named ‘Caban’, and an enhanced and expanded car parking area. A 10-berth motorhome facility, which will be developed by Pendine Community Council, is also included in the wider masterplan.

The project will deliver an additional economic boost to the regional economy. It has received funding of £3m through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the Welsh Government’s Tourism Attractor Destination Scheme; £1.5m from Visit Wales Targeted Match Funding from Welsh Government; and the balance match funded by Carmarthenshire County Council.

Working alongside Pendine Community Council, Carmarthenshire County Council’s Leisure Division will manage the overall site. Work is now underway by the local authority to furbish the tourist and leisure facility before a recruitment campaign for staff will commence over the coming weeks.

Once opened, the Pendine Attractor Project will accommodate approximately 41 jobs and 4 small to medium enterprises. It is anticipated it will attract significant day visitors and night stays and be able to host major events, bringing in additional economic benefits to the area.

Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr. Gareth John said:

“I would like to thank Andrew Scott Construction for their excellent work in delivering this attractor facility to us and for the high standard it has been built. “We have now started the work of furbishing the buildings and installing the indoor and outdoor facilities which will make the Pendine Attractor a must-visit place for people to visit, from near and far. “Over the coming weeks, we will start recruiting staff to work here, so please keep an eye out for exciting career opportunities within the tourism sector. “We are working very hard to open the facility in the Spring of 2023 and you will certainly hear more from us about the development of this exciting project over the coming months.”

