Ryanair to Offer More Flights Through Cardiff Next Year

Ryanair will be offering more flights to Ireland and Spain from Cardiff Airport next summer as the airline will offer daily flights to Dublin, as well as extending the service between Cardiff and Malaga to operate all summer (April-October). These developments complement its year-round flights to Faro.

“Ryanair offered extra Dublin frequencies over this last summer which sold well, giving the airline the confidence to commit to a daily flight for next summer,” says Marc Watkins, Aviation Development Manager, Cardiff Airport. “Responding to strong passenger demand from Cardiff with the extra Malaga flights being added during September and October next year, thousands more travellers will be able to fly to Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2023. After launching winter flights to Faro last month, we are really happy that Ryanair is continuing its commitment to this Portuguese hot-spot again next summer.”

While many visitors to Dublin might be familiar with tourist attractions like the Guinness Storehouse, Temple Bar, Malahide Castle and Gardens or the Irish Museum of Modern Art, there is also plenty to do off the city’s beaten path. The Alternative Dublin City team are experienced in taking travellers on events, walking tours, art classes, photo walks and parties that only the locals would know. For those travelling on a budget there are plenty of free things to see and do in the city or nearby, such as the Ticknock Fairy Castle Loop, the National Museum of Ireland – Natural History or the National Botanical Gardens.

Malaga offers an array of culture boasting over 30 museums – more than any other city in Andalucía. Although it thrives on culture, Malaga also has beautiful family-friendly beaches, stylish hotels and restaurants serving tasty tapas. As a destination, Faro is an all-rounder, popular with travellers seeking sun, sea and surf, as well as those looking for more activity-packed break, with championship golf courses on offer, as well as coastal walks, diving opportunities and vibrant nightlife.