Penarth B2B Marketing Agency Appoints New PR & Communications Lead

TMPR, the Penarth-based B2B PR and marketing agency, has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Steve Lambert as PR & communications lead. The newly created role supports TMPR’s strategic growth plans and bolsters its capacity to deliver high-impact media campaigns for clients across South Wales and beyond.

Steve joins the agency with nearly a decade of experience in public relations and communications, having led campaigns for clients across both B2B and B2C sectors. His work has secured national, regional and trade media coverage in outlets including The Guardian, BBC, ITV and The Sunday Times.

At TMPR, Steve will lead on editorial strategy, media relations and external marketing activity, while also supporting the agency’s continued client growth across regulated and specialist sectors. He joins from Cardiff-based communications agency Freshwater, where he held a senior client lead role and chaired the agency’s People, Standards and Inclusion (PSI) Group – an internal initiative aimed at improving culture, wellbeing and diversity in the workplace.

Commenting on his appointment, Steve said:

“I’m proud to be joining TMPR at such an exciting point in its growth. The agency has a clear sense of purpose, strong values, and a track record for delivering results that make a difference. I’m looking forward to helping shape compelling campaigns, strengthening client relationships, and driving forward a communications offer that puts clarity and impact at its core.”

The appointment comes off the back of a period of growth for the agency, with Steve being TMPR’s third new hire in the last six months, growing the team’s headcount to 10, alongside a wider network of contractors supporting the company around the UK. It also follows the agency moving to a larger office in Penarth earlier this year, to match growing demand for its services.

Steve will also be co-chairing the agency’s first practical workshop for its ‘Grow Getters’ scheme – an initiative aimed at school, college and university students, designed to spark curiosity and open doors for the next generation of talent in communications, marketing, and PR.

Louise Morgan, founder and director of TMPR, added: