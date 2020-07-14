Pembrokshire Producer Launches Exclusive British Potato Range in Aldi Stores

A Haverfordwest producer has launched an exclusive range of locally grown potatoes in Aldi stores across Wales.

Puffin Produce, based in Haverfordwest, has worked with Aldi to roll out a new line of its unique locally-grown Pembrokeshire Early Potatoes as part of the supermarket’s award-winning Specially Selected range from June.

Pembrokeshire Earlies are renowned for their soft flaky skin and distinctive fresh, earthy and nutty flavour and aroma. Puffin Produce expects to supply around 200,000 packs of the new range to Aldi’s Welsh stores over the next two months.

Nia Williams, National Account Manager at Puffin Produce, said:

“The Pembrokeshire Early Potatoes we’re launching into Aldi stores have been grown in Pembrokeshire since the 1700’s and are considered one of Wales’ most treasured products. We’re incredibly excited to be rolling them out for Aldi shoppers in Wales to enjoy.”

The launch of new Specially Selected Early Potatoes form part of Puffin Produce’s ongoing partnership with Aldi, having started working with the supermarket in 2017. Since then, the firm has supplied a host of potatoes grown and packed locally to Aldi’s Welsh stores throughout the year, which has helped the firm to create an additional 20 jobs in the area to meet the growing demand.

Nia Williams added:

“Aldi’s support has helped us to grow our business significantly while still being able to supply fantastic quality, sustainable and locally-grown fresh produce. We have exciting plans to expand our offering in the near future and look forward to continuing to develop this relationship.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: