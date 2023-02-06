Pembrokeshire Ranked in Top 20 of World’s Most Loved Destinations

Pembrokeshire has been tipped as one of the world’s top 20 destinations for 2023, in a list based on millions of online conversations and reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor.

Beating much heralded holiday spots such as Fiji, Santorini and the Bahamas, Pembrokeshire is one of only ten UK destinations in the ‘Leading Places: The 100 Most Loved Travel Destinations Around the World’ list.

Pembrokeshire is ranked 19th based on a Tourism Sentiment Score of 30.8, with its top asset listed as beaches, with Perth and Kinross in Scotland being the only UK destination ranked higher, coming it at 11th with a score of 33.7, respectively.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Director of Nature and Tourism, James Parkin said:

“It’s fantastic to see Pembrokeshire ranked in such a high position, especially given the rankings are based on the words of visitors who have experienced the delights this corner of Wales has to offer. “This is an extremely positive reflection of the hard work that the businesses and organisations collectively put in to make Pembrokeshire and the National Park a great place to visit. It’s also a real boost to the industry as we prepare for another busy season ahead.”

Compiled by The Tourism Sentiment Index, the top 100 list are the highest scored locations from more than 20,000, which are ranked based on 1.6 billion online conversations and publicly available articles from 2022.

The overall Tourism Sentiment Score is based on scores for up to 50 tourism assets for each destination, such as transportation, accommodation, attractions and events.

To see the list in full visit www.sentiment-index.com/most-loved

To find out more about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and plan your visit, go to www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales.