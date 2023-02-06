Final Call to Enter the 20th Wales Business Awards

Businesses across Wales are encouraged to enter the Wales Business Awards 2023 ahead of the forthcoming deadline.

With just a fortnight until the deadline, Friday 17 February, SMEs are now urged to enter the prestigious awards.

The Wales Business Awards, organised by Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, recognises innovative and successful businesses. This year will be particularly special as the Wales Business Awards celebrates its 20th year.

Businesses can enter in the way that works best for them, whether that is through a video entry or by completing a short form.

Paul Slevin, Executive Chair of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The Wales Business Awards are a fantastic way to share your business’ story, recognise your team and promote your success. We strongly encourage businesses in Wales to apply before the 17th February deadline to be in with a chance of recognition!”

There are 10 categories for businesses to enter, including: B2B Customer Commitment; B2C Customer Commitment; Digital Business of the Year; Diversity & Inclusion; Employee Engagement; Global Business of the Year; Green Business of the Year; Innovative Business of the Year; Workplace Wellbeing; and Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Chamber will also be awarding ‘Wales Business of the Year’, sponsored by Atradius, at the glitzy awards ceremony hosted by broadcaster Andrea Byrne at the ICC Wales on 18 May.

Entries can be submitted at https://cw-seswm.com/events/awards-2023-entry-form/