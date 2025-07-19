Pembrokeshire Glass Manufacturer Invests in Green ‘Spacer’ Technology

A glass manufacturer based in Boncath, Pembrokeshire, is future-proofing its operations by purchasing new state-of-the-art machinery to boost productivity and efficiency as it aims to double turnover in the next 12 months.

Derw Glass has invested in a new spacer machine which produces energy-efficient double-glazed windows by placing a special non-metal spacer between two panes of glass. The technology is helping the manufacturer deliver a product that offers customers better insulation for heat and noise. It is 950 times less conductive than a standard aluminium spacer, meaning around 80% less energy is lost through windows once installed in customers’ homes. It also significantly cuts down condensation.

Funded by a seven-figure investment from Lloyds, the machine is set to make the business’ production process faster and simpler, decreasing energy consumption by 10% a month. It will also reduce the need for human input, meaning staff can be upskilled in other areas of the company, such as in computer-aided manufacturing and in the business’ specials department, which produces bespoke products for customers.

The purchase is the latest in Derw Glass’ drive to upgrade machinery for maximum efficiency. For instance, the business recently bought a new tempering furnace for glass production, the most energy efficient glass furnace on the market, which uses intelligent technology to optimise results. And last year the firm secured a £680,000 asset finance package from Lloyds to buy a glass and lam laser cutting machine that increased its production capability by more than 30%.

The family-owned company was founded by husband-and-wife team Julian and Noela Palmer in 1991 and has since grown into one of the largest employers in the Pembrokeshire manufacturing sector. During the past few years, the duo has continued to expand Derw Glass’ glass processing, decorative and double-glazing product offering across Wales and England.

Noela Palmer, director at Derw Glass, said:

“Investment in Derw Glass’ manufacturing line has been non-stop over the past three years, but ultimately, we’re very proud to now be in a position where we’ve built a business that is primed for the future. And our full stock of cutting-edge machinery doesn’t just stand our production line in good stead for the next 20-years, it means our customers are getting products that are top-of-the range and allow them to make green improvements at home – a demand we’re increasingly seeing. “This new machinery makes the spacing process much more efficient, which frees up resource so we can train our staff in a wide range of skills across the business, making their day-to-day work even more enriching.”

Adam Russell, Associate Director at Lloyds Bank, said: