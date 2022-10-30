Pembrokeshire Firm Released Their Online Loyalty Programme

Pembrokeshire based Haven Systems Limited have released their online loyalty programme, Vine Plus Loyalty. The original Vine web app launched during the pandemic with Order and Pay at Table functionality as well as Click & Collect and Delivery options providing bars and restaurants with new ways to provide a great customer experience.

Vine is fully integrated, customers can still make purchases at the till point in the traditional way, or they can choose to scan a QR code or NFC tag and load digital menus on their smartphone, tablet, or desktop to order and pay in a single transaction.

The benefits of introducing self-ordering have been significant as stated by one of the businesses using Vine;

“We have successfully reduced queuing at peak times in our busiest outlets by using the Vine self-ordering web app. Initially, we adopted Vine as a measure during the pandemic, but the platform has become a key part of our EPOS system with a growing number of sales being pre ordered on customers own devices.”

Attract and retain valuable customers.

And now, with the release of Vine Plus Loyalty, we have a fully integrated digital loyalty offering that is bilingual in Welsh and English.

Two of the greatest challenges in a highly competitive trading environment are how to attract new customers, and then how to encourage them to become repeat, returning visitors. Offering an excellent product and customer experience is expected but going the extra mile and offering customer rewards is often the point of difference that influences consumers’ decisions.

Introducing a loyalty point program is far from new, the Green Shield Stamps promotion was under way in the UK as far back as the 1950’s.

However, the Digital Loyalty Card is very much part of the future retail and hospitality landscape as most adults in the UK not only own a smartphone but are more than happy to use all of its functionality to their advantage, especially if there are rewards on offer in return.

Tim Richards, Haven Systems Sales Director said