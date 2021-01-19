Pembrokeshire Female Entrepreneur Recognised For Success

Local entrepreneur recognised for making a powerful contribution to society, the economy and communities

An entrepreneur from Pembrokeshire has been named as one of the UK’s most 100 inspirational female entrepreneurs by Small Business Britain’s Entrepreneur ‘#ialso100’ campaign.

Leanne Holder who co-owns BecauseRacecarBox and Vitamin Coffee is being showcased alongside 100 female entrepreneurs from across the UK, as part of the campaign’s recognition of the multi-achievements of women that have proved critical to society during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, Leanne was also called out for also starting the first ever Pink Detailing Collection that encourages females into car cleaning by eliminating the male focused languages, colours and scents that the industry has always upheld whilst also giving 20% of the sales to charity.

She also works as a Walk-on actress for Television, runs a blog and furthermore champions other women that wish to join a typically ‘male-dominated’ industry by providing support and raising awareness of the under-representation it can bring. Leanne does all of this whilst tackling daily life living with Endometriosis, ME/CFS and Tinnitus.

Leanne has already previously been named a “Top 10 Entrepreneur To Watch in 2020” and been named in ‘The Top 10 Inspiring Businesswomen To Watch in 2020” in worldwide articles/media outlets and is successfully paving the way for young female entrepreneurs.

Now in its fourth year, f:Entrepreneur was launched in 2017 to highlight amazing female role models to help and inspire all small businesses, through content, stories and events. It particularly aims to showcase trailblazing female entrepreneurs that lead small businesses alongside a roster of other responsibilities, such as volunteering, mentoring and community support activities.

On being listed in the #ialso100, Leanne said:

“It really is an honour to be recognised as an inspirational entrepreneur alongside so many other wonderful ladies. After a difficult last year with the pandemic it is a great start to 2021! I love what I do and will continue to help motivate and inspire any individual that wishes to better themselves whilst encouraging young women into business with a focus on anyone who is trailblazing their way through a male-dominated industry”.

Both f:Entrepreneur and Small Business Britain were founded by Michelle Ovens CBE, who is also the director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Congratulations to all the inspiring women chosen to join this year’s #ialso100,” said Michelle Ovens. “Despite the significant obstacles thrown at them in the last year, female entrepreneurship continues to grow and flourish. We need to continue, and increase, our support for these incredible women and celebrate their amazing strength and success in the face of huge challenges.” “We have seen so many women embracing change, generating and exploring new ideas, rallying around their communities and supporting their peers. This resilience is hugely valuable and will set them up for success as they will be at the very heart of the UK’s recovery.”

To see the full list of the 100 amazing women featured in this year’s f:entrepreneur #ialso100 campaign visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/fentrepreneur-100/