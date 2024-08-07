Pembrokeshire County Show Lines Up Host of Attractions and Events

Pembrokeshire County Show, Wales’ largest county agricultural show, is due to take place on 14 and 15 August.

The Show, which takes place on Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest, will include a variety of livestock classes, including the return of the poultry competition, showjumping, as well as horticulture and arts and crafts competition entries.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society (PAS) are pulling out all the stops as it celebrates its 240th anniversary. The Country Market shopping area is set to include 60 stalls selling local, artisan products. The Food Hall, sponsored by Castell Howell, will showcase Welsh produce, producers and innovators, as well as cookery demonstrations. The Scarlets will hold rugby skills sessions, and there will be Little Legs Football for younger visitors.

Adam Thorne, Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society President said:

“We are very excited about the prospect of seeing our wonderful members, competitors, trade stands, sponsors and community coming together once again for the show. Whether you're a Pembrokeshire local or visiting we're sure you'll have a fantastic day out. This year's show is jam-packed with great attractions and events. There really is something for everyone. Thousands of visitors are expected to see some of the best livestock, taste fabulous local food and drink, experience country life and enjoy a wealth of entertainment.”

Both days there will be live entertainment from the Pure West Radio stage. Together with broadcasting live from the show both days there will be live music, choirs, special guests, competitions, workouts, arts, dance and performances.

Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s successful Food Story volunteers will be on hand with a display and demonstrations for children to visit and take part in to learn where their food comes from. Alongside the Food Story Zone will be the Panic Circus Big Top, and the Andrew Holmes’ Funfair.

The Countryside Park is set to include Ferret World, with new stories on the history and ancient use of ferrets. The British Bird of Prey Centre will be back with Aquarius the White tailed Eagle. There will be talks on Eagle Reintroduction Wales in the arena on both days and a chance to meet the Centre’s newest addition, a baby Snowy Owl.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation will have their ever-popular gundog display team, led by Wales’ top handler, Meurig Rees.

As the second day of the show lands on A Level results day there will be lots of organisations on hand to discuss future career prospects including Dyfed Powys Police, Mid & West Wales Fire Safety, the Welsh Ambulance Trust, the Army, Royal Navy, Border Force, Pembrokeshire College and the Hywel Dda University Health Board. All will be on hand to give advice, support those in need, or discuss training and volunteering opportunities.