Pembrokeshire County Council: Leader’s Coronavirus Update

Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Wednesday, 1st April, as follows:

‘It has been another busy day for my colleagues within the Authority and everyone is working hard to tackle Covid-19.

‘We are operating in unprecedented and challenging times and have engaged our Emergency Planning protocols to manage the situation.

‘We have set up a strategic group that reviews matters daily. Sub-groups then support this strategic group and each group has defined roles and responsibilities. I can confirm that senior managers lead this robust structure.

‘I want to thank them for the way they are organising and managing the Authority’s resources to ensure our communities are supported.

‘I’m also aware that the elected County Councillors are very active out in the community. I am proud at the way officers and Elected Members are working to safeguard our county and communities.

‘I am pleased to announce that from today we have started paying Covid-19 grants to small businesses. We are processing payments as quickly as possible.

‘The following grants are available to small businesses to support the costs associated with the impact of Covid-19 on their businesses as follows;

small business grant funding of £10,000 for all business in receipt of small business rate relief or rural rate relief;

grant funding of £25,000 for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses with property with a rateable value between £12,001 and £51,000.

For more information and to apply for a grant, click here

‘Councillor Paul Miller, the Cabinet Member for Economy, told me: “I know our local businesses are doing all they can to sustain jobs and livelihoods. Our job is to get assistance to them as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

‘I would like to highlight how the Welsh Blood service has set up regional donation hubs. The regional hub in Haverfordwest will be open tomorrow at Haverfordwest Rugby Club. Book your slot at: https://wbs.wales/Havwest10 or phone: 0800 252266

Councillor Tessa Hodgson, the Cabinet Member for Social Services, has commented how delighted she is to see so many people coming forward in our communities to volunteer.

To review community volunteering, visit our website at:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19-community-information/information-for-community-volunteer-networks

‘Community Foundation Wales has launched the Wales Coronavirus Resilience Fund to support charities, community groups and not-for-profit organisations working in Wales, who provide activities to vulnerable groups.

‘The fund will be supporting organisations to adapt the way they work to respond to the rapidly changing needs in their communities.

Make a donation here .

. Apply for a grant here

‘Press releases issued since my message yesterday are:

School Applications: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom/school-applications

Cemeteries Closed To Public Access: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom/cemeteries-closed-to-public-access

St Marks School To Open as Extra Childcare Hub: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom/st-marks-school-to-open-as-childcare-hub-on-monday

Covid-19 Business Grants For Small Businesses: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/newsroom/covid-19-grants-for-small-businesses

‘Please everyone adhere to Government advice, stay home and be safe. Thank you.’

