Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Celebrates Multiple Nominations at 2024 Croeso Awards

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has announced that one of its flagship attractions, Carew Castle, and its dedicated Activities and Events team have been shortlisted for several prestigious awards at the 2024 Croeso Awards.

Organised by Visit Pembrokeshire, these awards recognise excellence across the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors, highlighting businesses and organisations that deliver exceptional experiences for visitors.

Carew Castle, operated by the National Park Authority, scooped the award for the Best Attraction for a second time in last year’s Croeso Awards, as well as winning the Sustainable Tourism Award. This year, it is a finalist in three major categories: Best Attraction, Bro a Byd (Environmental and Sustainability), and Best Event. The authority described this as ‘a remarkable achievement’, adding that it consistently places sustainability and visitor experience at the heart of its operations.

One of Carew Castle’s standout events, FIRE! The Launch of the Giant Trebuchet, has secured a nomination for the Best Event Award. This event, which brings medieval siege warfare to life, features the only working trebuchet in Wales and drew crowds from far and wide over the summer months. Following a talk by an expert historian on its history and mechanics, a series of unusual projectiles—including a cabbage, a swede, and, most memorably, a giant watermelon—are catapulted towards the Millpond.

Carew Castle will compete in the Best Event category against other events organised by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Activities and Events team – the Wonders of the Night Sky event at Castell Henllys and the Biofluorescent Night Walk at Pengelli Woods.

As part of Dark Sky Week Wales, the Wonders of the Night Sky event combined stargazing and storytelling around a fire, with local storyteller Alice Courvoisier sharing ancient myths about the stars. The Biofluorescent Night Walk, led by Reveal Nature and Ranger Richard Vaughan, guided participants through Pengelli Woods using UV torches to show the fluorescent beauty of this ancient woodland and its nocturnal creatures. Both events were supported by the Authority’s Dark Sky Officer, Jamie Taylor.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Director of Nature and Tourism, James Parkin, said:

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts in delivering world-class visitor experiences that highlight the unique natural beauty and rich heritage of Pembrokeshire. Whether it’s the spectacle of a medieval trebuchet at Carew Castle or the wonders of our Dark Sky events, the National Park always offers something new and exciting for visitors of all ages. These nominations reflect our commitment to providing engaging, sustainable activities that make Pembrokeshire a truly exceptional destination all year round.”

The 2024 Croeso Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 30 October, at Pembrokeshire College, where winners will be revealed, and Pembrokeshire’s top contributors to tourism and sustainability will be celebrated.