Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust Invites Businesses to Join Big Beach Clean

Following a successful beach clean at Manorbier in October, where volunteers collected five full bags of litter and one cool box, Pembrokeshire Coast Charitable Trust is inviting local businesses to help protect Pembrokeshire’s coastline.

The next Big Beach Clean will take place at Amroth Beach on Wednesday 21 January 2026 at 2pm. The event provides an opportunity for businesses and volunteers to give back to the environment, enjoy fresh air, and connect with like-minded members of the community committed to preserving the natural beauty of Pembrokeshire’s beaches, the organisation said.

Sam Morgan from Signspeed said that “getting out of the office for some fresh air, meeting new people, and helping protect our fantastic coastline was a brilliant experience, the whole Signspeed team loved being part of the beach clean.”

Event partners include Milford Haven Port Authority, Blue Horizons CIC, Tir Coed, Sign Speed, Field Studies Council, and Sakura Coast Clothing.

Businesses and volunteers interested in taking part in the January 2026 clean are asked to confirm their attendance by contacting Abi Marriott, Funding Officer at abim@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or 07773 788 196