Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Launch Search for Those Who Deserve Long Service Award

Farm and estate workers from Pembrokeshire, who have been employed on the land for 25 years or more, can be nominated for the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s Long Service Award 2022.

The President and Committee of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society wish to offer inscribed Awards to both male and female workers who have not received a Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society Long Service Award previously.

The 2022 Long Service Awards presentation will take place on Wednesday, 17 August at 4pm, in the President’s Pavilion at the Pembrokeshire County Show and the Award recipient and guest will receive complimentary entry tickets to the show.

Mansel Raymond, President of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society said,

“We are very much looking forward to receiving applications for this year’s Long Service Award. It always gives us great pleasure as a Society to reward those who have been employed for such a significant time by one employer in the county. We recognise what an achievement this is and it deserves recognition. The decision of the committee will be final.”

Conditions of the Award being given are:

The recipient must, on the first day of the Annual Show, have been in service for 25 years on the same farm continuously, or continuously in the service of the same employer within Pembrokeshire. The employer must be a member of the Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society for the present year.

For those eligible to apply please complete the online application form and return it by Sunday, 31 July 2022. If you are unable to complete the form online please contact the Show office on: 01437 764331. To apply online : forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAAFKUIcxW0JUNEpDS1kyOElGME80TjY4TzRONzRZWEI3QS4u

Pembrokeshire County Show, the largest county agricultural show in Wales, is taking place over two days this year on 17 and 18 August. This year’s event, the first open to the public since 2019, will be a celebration of rural life in the county.

Mansel Raymond added,