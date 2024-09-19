Partnership Set to Offer Heritage Construction Skills

A new partnership is set to offer Pembrokeshire residents the chance to learn heritage construction skills.

The Tywi Centre, which delivers specialist training and advice to support all aspects of sustaining historic buildings, has announced its partnership with the Heart of Pembrokeshire Project, a groundbreaking initiative designed to equip Pembrokeshire residents with essential skills to preserve and celebrate the region’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

This initiative, part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Shared Prosperity Fund (SPF), will run from September to December 2024. The Fund is committed to fostering community pride, enhancing opportunities, and investing in local businesses, people, and places.

As well as conservation The Heart of Pembrokeshire Project is also focused on revitalising the arts, culture, and creative activities that define the region. The Tywi Centre team will lead a comprehensive heritage skill training programme, offering a blend of hands-on experiences, in-depth case studies, and accredited learning. Participants will gain an understanding of their local heritage while contributing to the strengthening of Pembrokeshire’s community identity.

Homeowners can look forward to the Tywi Centre’s course on ‘Repair, Maintenance, and Energy Efficiency in Older Buildings,’ an ideal starting point for those looking to maximise the potential of their historic properties. For listed building owners and custodians, the Centre offers specialised guidance through the Listed Building Consent process. Additionally, the Centre’s course on ‘Working with Lime in Buildings’ will provide practical knowledge on addressing common building defects, using a traditional Pembrokeshire Cottage as a case study.

The Tywi Centre is also offering a weeklong ‘Introduction to Masonry’ course, led by local Master Mason and Tutor, Oliver Coe. This hands-on course will equip participants with valuable heritage skills while allowing them to play a crucial role in the preservation and celebration of local history. For professionals in the heritage construction sector, the Centre also offers an accredited Level 3 Award in the Repair and Maintenance of Traditional Buildings.

Nell Hellier, Tywi Centre Senior Built Heritage Officer, said: