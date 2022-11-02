Owen Derbyshire New CEO of Keep Wales Tidy

Welsh Business Stalwart Owen Derbyshire Becomes CEO of Environmental Charity Keep Wales Tidy

This week, Welsh businessman Owen Derbyshire joins Wales’ leading environmental charity Keep Wales Tidy as its new Chief Executive. Owen joins Keep Wales Tidy from S4C, where he worked as Director of Digital and Marketing. He brings experience from across the public, private and third sector in Wales.

Owen is joining at a key moment in the charity’s drive to create a beautiful Wales, one in which the local environment plays a pivotal part in the fight against global climate change and biodiversity loss.

Owen will drive Keep Wales Tidy’s recently launched strategy for the decade – Beautiful Wales – as the organisation continues to champion the circular economy with the award-winning anti-litter and waste programme ‘Caru Cymru’; set the standards for environmental excellence through recognised international awards like Blue Flag, Green Key and Green Flag for Parks; and create and restore green spaces in communities across Wales. He will also be at the forefront of leading engagement with young people through Eco-Schools and the soon to be appointed youth board.

Owen said:

“It's a genuine privilege to be joining Keep Wales Tidy at what is a critical time for the environment, both in Wales and across the world. “The enthusiasm of the team and the continued success of Keep Wales Tidy's wide range of projects is testament to my predecessor's leadership, and I'd like to thank Lesley for the support she's given me as I begin my new role. “Keep Wales Tidy is poised to achieve exceptional things over the coming years, and I look forward to working with our partners to realise that potential.”

Andrew Stumpf, Chair of Keep Wales Tidy’s board of trustees is looking forward to a bright future with Owen at the helm:

“The expansion of our key programmes and renewed promise of delivery has opened up the potential to make a positive and permanent change to the way our environment is treated. Owen brings the right skills, knowledge and experience to build on the work done to date, increase our reach even further, and help us all love Wales.”

For further information please visit www.keepwalestidy.cymru