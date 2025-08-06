Ospreys Secure Planning Approval for Transformation of Historic St Helen’s Ground

Swansea Council’s planning committee has approved an application for plans by the Ospreys to transform the historic St Helen’s ground into their new home.

The plans include a capacity of more than 8,000, a new all-weather pitch parallel to the north terrace, new stands on the east and south sides, relocation of the current south stand to the west end of the ground, and refurbishment of the north terrace with a roof.

Council leader Rob Stewart said:

“It’s vitally important for sport and the local economy that the Ospreys continue to be based in Swansea and we’re working together to make that happen. “We’re doing everything we can to support the Ospreys. We’ve agreed a lease for them to make St Helen’s their new home and to widen its community use. “And I’m pleased the council’s planning committee has today granted planning permission for the exciting redevelopment of St Helen’s. “By having a lease agreed and planning permission in place the Ospreys can start moving ahead with their plans to remain in Swansea and transform the historic St Helen’s ground into a modern sports facility.”

The WRU is currently consulting over the future of the four rugby regions which has caused some uncertainty for rugby fans.

The Ospreys' leasing of the ground and Swansea Council investment remain conditional.

Cllr Stewart added:

“We know the uncertainty over the future of the regions has raised concerns about the timing of the planned redevelopment of St Helen’s. “That’s why we’re working closely with the Ospreys and have an agreement with them to ensure the works at St Helen’s progress in line with any WRU decisions on the future structure of the regions. “We have done all we can to support the Ospreys to get them to this point, we now hope the WRU will end the uncertainty hanging over the regions and support the Ospreys in continuing top flight rugby in Swansea.”

The Ospreys wish to play home games at a new-look St Helen's stadium from next season and to operate it as a venue for all standards of rugby, including community level. Swansea RFC and Swansea University would continue to play rugby there.

The council is working with Swansea Cricket Club who plan to move from St Helen’s to an improved Sketty Lane home of Swansea Civil Service CC. It's working with Bishop Gore school to improve sports facilities on its main campus; pupils will continue to also use the Sketty Lane site.

Other St Helen's items approved by the planning committee included improved vehicle access and parking, big screen, new floodlights and fan zone with retractable roof.

The committee also approved the principle of a phase two development, including training barn, gym and changing rooms.

Should the St Helen's transformation take place it would complement the aim to develop an international sports science park for Swansea.