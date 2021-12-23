ORE Catapult Appoints New Offshore Wind Development & Operations Director

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the UK’s leading research and innovation centre for offshore wind, wave and tidal energy, has promoted Andrew Macdonald into the role of Offshore Wind Development & Operations Director, effective from 1st February 2022.

Andy will take responsibility for the Catapult’s extensive portfolio of projects in Smart Operations & Maintenance (O&M), working closely with offshore wind developers to accelerate the development of both fixed and floating offshore wind farms, reduce costs and grow the UK supply chain to meet both domestic and international demand for clean energy products and services.

Andy joined the Catapult in 2013 as Senior Innovation Manager and has been responsible for the successful delivery of high impact innovation programmes with UK SMEs. Most recently he led the development of the Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP), the £100m industry-funded UK supply chain growth programme and he will continue to oversee delivery of the programme in his new role.

Andy Macdonald said:

“With offshore wind clearly established as the backbone of the UK’s future low carbon energy system, there are massive opportunities for ambitious supply chain companies to help the sector deliver the volume of affordable and reliable clean power that will be needed to meet our net zero goals. “We have an exceptionally talented team in Offshore Wind Development & Operations, and I have no doubt that we will play a key role in unleashing innovation as the key enabler of growth in an industry that is one of the UK’s great success stories and a vital enabler of Net Zero.”

ORE Catapult CEO Andrew Jamieson added: