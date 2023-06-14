Orchard Pioneers Deforestation Free with Size of Wales

Integrated communications company Orchard has become the first business in Wales to commit to becoming a Deforestation Free Business Champion as part of a campaign by Welsh climate change charity, Size of Wales.

Every year, an area of tropical forest equivalent to six times the size of Wales is lost to deforestation due to the products and services we consume here on a daily basis. This is driving climate change and nature loss, and leading to widespread social impacts worldwide, including child labour and the abuse of Indigenous People’s rights.

To tackle this head on, the Cardiff-based Orchard Media and Events Group has been working with its charity partner, Size of Wales, to reduce its impact on tropical forests. Orchard is the first company in Wales to pilot the Deforestation Free Business toolkit, which has been designed to help businesses ensure that the products and services they buy, produce or invest in, are not causing tropical deforestation, habitat destruction and social impacts overseas.

Angie Kirby, Advocacy Outreach Officer at Size of Wales said:

“In the transition to a lower carbon economy, businesses play a key role by bridging the gap between consumers on one side and growers and producers on the other. We are so pleased to be working with Orchard to help them adopt a practical, deforestation free approach to reduce their carbon footprint, make their business more resilient to climate impacts and respond to public demands for greater action on tropical deforestation”.

73% of global deforestation is caused by the production of just a handful of agricultural products, including beef from South America, soy (used as livestock feed), palm oil, coffee, cacao, timber and natural rubber. The greenhouse gas emissions from just four of these commodities is equivalent to 22% of Wales’ transport emissions (1.5 million tonnes CO2e).

Orchard is playing its own small part in slowing deforestation in places like the Amazon, by checking the origins and certifications of the products it buys and engaging with its suppliers on these issues.

Director Tim Powell said:

“It’s important we all understand the potential negative impacts of our purchasing decisions and the steps we can take to tackle climate change throughout our business activities. This includes sustainable sourcing, reducing consumption, choosing ethical banking and investments such as pensions, and engaging with our suppliers. Orchard has committed to reducing our tropical forest footprint and Size of Wales has made it easy to start this journey and at no cost with their Deforestation Free Business Toolkit.”

The Deforestation Free Business Toolkit is a free resource to show businesses how they can help preserve our tropical forests and put the brakes on climate change. Orchard has also produced a video to share their deforestation free journey presented by the Radio Wales presenter, Aleighcia Scott. Together, Size of Wales and Orchard aim to mobilise businesses across Wales to join the campaign to help make Wales a Deforestation Free Nation.