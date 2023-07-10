Openreach Connects Over 700,000 Welsh Homes and Businesses with Full-Fibre Network 

Business News Wales spoke to Martin Williams, Partnership Director for Wales & the West for Openreach who has recently taken up the reigns of Connie Dixon, now Head of Client Partnerships, where he discussed his role of successfully delivering their commercial programme, the importance of supporting communities with a full-fibre network and the details of fibre community partnerships.

About Openreach

Openreach is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses with access to Full Fibre ultrafast broadband.

With a workforce of around 2,300 in Wales, Openreach already employs the nation’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals.

Recent research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), highlighted the clear economic benefits of connecting everyone in Wales to full fibre. It’s estimated this would create a £2 billion boost to the Welsh economy.

For more information on Openreach and all services that they provide, visit here