Hugh James Strengthens Resources and Sector Expertise with Acquisition of Loosemores Solicitors

Top 100 Law Firm Hugh James has announced it has joined forces with Loosemores Solicitors, as part of the firm’s strategy to grow its corporate and commercial services.

The collaboration strengthens the firm’s expertise across the Sport, Media and Charities sectors and complements the full-service client offering and growing UK presence.

Set up in 1966, Loosemores is a well-established boutique law firm with a strong reputation in Sport, recognised as a “Tier 1” firm for sport by The Legal 500, and representing clients including Football Association of Wales, Welsh Netball, Sport Wales and Tennis Wales. Partner Mark Loosemore is ranked as a ‘Leading Individual’ in the sector and is a member of the British Association for Sport and Law and Law In Sport. The firm’s sector excellence also includes senior lawyers recognised for their work with Media and Charities.

From 3 July 2023, Mark Loosemore will join Hugh James as Partner in the Corporate and Commercial team at the award-winning Two Central Square Cardiff headquarters. Mark brings 27 employees, including Partners Siôn Tudur, Maria Cosslett and Karl Thomas, to Wales’ largest law firm with 700 employees across its Cardiff, London, Manchester, Southampton and Plymouth offices.

With a combined heritage of more than 100 years, their reputation, expertise, and portfolio of long-standing clients means the partnership is a great fit for both parties. The milestone move will add significant resource and expertise, particularly in Sport, where Hugh James has been at the forefront of major developments in the sector, representing a long list of national and international clients.

Ioan Prydderch, Head of the Business Division, said:

“Loosemores is an experienced and well-respected law firm and I’m delighted to welcome them to Hugh James. Our partnership will strengthen our existing teams and consolidate our position as one of the UK’s leading sports firms. “Mark and his team share our vision to continually develop and improve the services we offer clients across the UK and beyond. There is a strong cultural alignment between our two firms and we’re all looking forward to building relationships with our new colleagues in the months ahead.”

Partner Mark Loosemore said:

“Hugh James has an excellent reputation, impressive strategic vision and an ethos that ensures they remain firmly rooted in the community. Their standout expertise and core values are strongly aligned to our own approach, centred on providing quality advice which is commercially focused and personally delivered. We are confident this partnership will only enhance the work we do for our clients and is an exciting move for everyone involved.”

Commenting on the milestone for both firms, Hugh James Managing Partner Alun Jones added:

“We are delighted to be working with Mark and his team. The collaboration promises to strengthen and complement the work we do, while delivering the personal, high-quality services and “can-do” commercial attitude our clients need from us to achieve their goals. I’m confident the partnership will benefit our people and partners and we can’t wait to get started.”

The partnership is set to drive further growth as part of the firm’s “Bigger, Bolder, Better” five-year strategy, which is underpinned by its culture and its people. The news follows the 2022 acquisition of Potter Rees Dolan, a national serious injury and clinical negligence practice in Manchester, and continuous growth across the London and Southampton offices. Since 2018, the London team has grown from 21 to 48 and now represents clients across 12 practice areas.