Openreach Connect Yr Wyddfa Summit – The Highest Broadband Connection in the UK

Openreach are continuing to bring ultrafast, full fibre broadband to the top of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

Eilir Owen, General Manager for Chief Engineers in Wales at Openreach, elaborated on Yr Wyddfa, the formed partnership with Snowdon Mountain Railway, how the project originally came into fruition, the challenges faced and how it will begin to further benefit such a popular tourist destination.

About Openreach in Wales

Openreach is on track to reach 25 million UK homes and businesses with access to full fibre ultrafast broadband by December 2026 and has already reached more than 630,000 properties across Wales.

With a workforce of around 2,300 in Wales, Openreach already employs the nation’s largest team of telecoms engineers and professionals.

Across Wales, more than 185,000 homes and businesses have already ordered a full fibre service from a range of retail service providers using the Openreach network, but this means that thousands more could be benefiting from some of the fastest, most reliable broadband connections in Europe and have yet to upgrade.

Recent research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) highlighted the clear economic benefits of connecting everyone in Wales to full fibre. It estimates this will create a £2 billion boost to the Welsh economy.