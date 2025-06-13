Opening Date Announced for Rhyl’s Queen’s Market

The new Queen’s Market in Rhyl will officially open its doors to the public on July 10.

The Queen’s Market buildings have been an iconic landmark in the centre of Rhyl since 1902 and have provided a variety of uses for the town throughout the years.

The new development includes 16 individual food and retail units, a double-sided bar and a large events space, and will be an integral community space right in the heart of Rhyl, Denbighshire County Council said.

To celebrate the opening of the venue, a series of celebratory opening weekend events will be held each day from Thursday July 10 up until the end of the weekend.

The internal fit out of the Market is now reaching the final stages, with final preparations being made ahead of opening the venue.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“This venue will bring a fresh, modern and exciting offer to Rhyl and Denbighshire as a whole, and plays a major role in our regeneration efforts in the area by creating jobs and increasing footfall in Rhyl. “The Market has great public transport links and is walking distance from both the high street and the beach. “Queen’s Market will be a hub for the community and will feature high-quality food, drink and retail options, as well as a state of the art, modern events space, which will be used to host concerts, markets, comedians, events and more. “The building is opening right in time for summer, and just before the start of the summer holidays, one of the busiest times for footfall and tourism in the area. We are inviting all residents of Rhyl, and further afield, to come along to the opening weekend and discover what this new venue can offer them.”

Andrew Burnett, Director at Midlands Events (Rhyl) Limited, said:

“We have a fantastic mix of high-quality food retailers, a themed bar and a full weekend of fantastic entertainment planned for the opening weekend. “We look forward to welcoming all customers to come along to relax, eat good food, have a relaxing drink and enjoy the free entertainment we have planned over the weekend. “We are very proud of the venue we have created and look forward to welcoming everyone on site.”

The Queen’s Market project has received funding from the Welsh Government, largely through its Transforming Towns Programme. The project has received funding from UK Government’s SPF funding.

It has also received funding from UK Government through the Pride of Place & Natural Environment: Rhyl, Prestatyn & Denbigh Programme. The project is also funded by Denbighshire County Council.