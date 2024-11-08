Online Event Set to Celebrate Social Enterprise Day

The Social Business Wales Network will host an online event to celebrate Social Enterprise Day.

The day, happening this year on November 21, aims to raise awareness and understanding of social enterprises.

The online event will celebrate the day and hear from recent award winners on their innovative solutions to help their community.

The online event takes place on 20 November 2024. To book a place visit

Social Business Wales Network – celebrating social enterprise Tickets, Wed 20 Nov 2024 at 10:00 | Eventbrite