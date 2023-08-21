One Week to go until the Biggest Free Event on the North Wales Coast

With only one week to go until the event, DLL has put together everything you need to know ahead of the spectacular August bank holiday weekend at Rhyl Air Show.

The free two-day show on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August will feature thrilling displays in the air as well as on the ground, with activities for the whole family across the whole weekend.

Hosted by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, Rhyl Town Council and Denbighshire County Council the award winning Rhyl Air Show is back and the line-up is packed full of displays and activities for the whole family. Supported by Rhyl Bid, the event is expected to be a huge hit for the North Wales coast.

A range of military and civil aircraft including the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Strikemaster pair and Calidus Autogyro will soar across the skies across both days.

The ground display include a Military Village on the Events Arena or stroll along the Promenade for a wide range of stalls, attractions and food concessions spanning all the way to Rhyl Pavilion.

Continue the fun on the 1891 Terrace with a free aftershow party starting at 5.30pm – or relax at the 1891 restaurant on Saturday evening, the perfect place for diners to extend the celebrations.

Show goers are able to refuel throughout the day at Shack on the Events arena – the gourmet Fish and Chips kiosk run by DLL, with a great selection of snacks and lunch options.

Important safety messages, travel suggestions and parking help is available on the official Rhyl Air Show webpage denbighshireleisure.co.uk/RhylAirShow. We’re also offering free ‘lost child’ wristbands to help reunite families if they get separated, for more information see the webpage.

Jamie Groves, Managing Director of Denbighshire Leisure Ltd, said:

“It’s going to be an amazing show again this year, with the Rhyl Air show now being considered one of the most spectacular events across the North Wales coast. Rhyl Town Centre and Events Arena are always buzzing with excitement, and to have both the Red Arrows over both days again this year, is just amazing! We can’t wait to welcome visitors and locals to Rhyl and the Denbighshire coast to enjoy this award winning show.”

Graham Boase, Denbighshire’s Chief Executive, said:

“This major event provides a significant boost to the economy of Rhyl and wider communities each time it’s staged and the line up for this year is truly amazing. Denbighshire Leisure Ltd has a strong track record of hosting such prestigious events and we are delighted to be working in partnership with them to deliver what will be major crowd-puller in the events calendar. It’s popularity has grown over the years and the Air Show is rightly renowned across the whole of the UK as being one of the leading events of its kind. Visitors to the Air Show will not be disappointed”.

Rhyl Town Council Town Clerk said:

“Rhyl Town Council has a long standing partnership supporting the town’s spectacular air show. This free first-class renowned event and the superb aerial line up and attractions announced that will be on display this year will be sure to thrill the large crowds of residents and visitors it attracts. Rhyl will also gain from drawing in a vast number of tourists who can experience the regeneration attractions the town has to offer and provide important growth in our tourism economy. Be sure to make a note of this not to be missed brilliant weekend of entertainment.”

Full line-up below: