One of the UK’s Leading Conveyancing Legal Practices Convey Law Expands into Swansea

Award-winning Welsh conveyancing practice Convey Law has opened its new offices in Swansea Enterprise Park at Swansea Vale in order to support a record period of continuous growth.

Headquartered in Newport, Convey Law currently has a workforce of over 170 individuals, having doubled in size over the course of the last 24 months in response to sustainable property transaction volumes. Recognised as one of the leading conveyancing companies in the UK, the company will be looking to recruit up to 50 conveyancing professionals and trainees, with staff based at the new Swansea office and with the flexibility to work from home as they chose.

Training Contracts are available for Trainee Conveyancers and Trainee Solicitors, especially those already in the industry who are keen to progress their careers through to professional qualification.

Convey Law, which was founded in 2004, has won a host of business and industry awards including Gold National and Regional Welsh Awards at the renowned Estate Agent of the Year Awards (ESTAS) and has been shortlisted again this year. It has also been recognised at numerous national Chamber of Commerce Business and Staff Wellbeing Awards.

The specialist residential conveyancing practice was also named Medium Employer of the Year at the Welsh Government’s prestigious Apprenticeship Awards in 2021 and won the Best New Training Initiative at the British Conveyancing Awards in 2021 in recognition of its exemplary work in training young professionals through its pioneering conveyancing pathway.

The Swansea office is led by experienced conveyancer, Convey Law Head of Legal Practice and Legal Director and current Deputy Chair of the Society of Licensed Conveyancers Laura Burkinshaw, who commented:

“I am incredibly excited to open the Swansea office in my home town. Swansea is a thriving legal area and I very much look forward to working with both experienced and trainee conveyancing professionals who are looking for a new challenge. The Convey Law working model is very flexible in terms of working hours and hybrid working from the office or at home – or a mixture of both. Our transparent salaries and long established bonus structure is the best the industry has to offer, sitting alongside a well-managed capacity management system to ensure the best possible work life balance for everyone that works with us. “Convey Law is a family run business and a great place to work. Convey Law was the first legal practice in the UK to achieve the Gold Investors in People accreditation and has won a plethora of staff wellbeing awards, including the coveted Chamber of Commerce Wellbeing Award in 2020. We always aim to look after each other and to enjoy our work together. “We are leading the way in relation to digital conveyancing with our revolutionary and fully integrated case management system. It is an exciting time at Convey Law with us pioneering in terms of digital change in the conveyancing industry, whilst always ensuring traditional client service standards and family work values are at the core of everything that we do.”

Convey Law Managing Director Lloyd Davies commented: