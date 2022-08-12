There’s just one month left to enter the 2022 Wales STEM Awards with entries closing on 9th September.

Following the success of the inaugural awards, the Wales STEM Awards 2022 is back to shine a spotlight on the organisations and individuals making a difference to the STEM agenda in Wales.

The awards will celebrate those leading the sector in Wales, those businesses creating an impact on the Welsh economy, those addressing the STEM diversity gap and skills shortage, and those inspiring and raising aspirations of the next generation.

There are fourteen categories to enter: Innovation in STEM, sponsored by CEMET, STEM Start-Up of the Year, STEM Scale-Up of the Year, STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector), STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector), STEM International Business of the Year, STEM Sustainability, STEM Ambassador of the Year, STEM Rising Star of the Year, sponsored by CSI Catapult, STEM Woman of the Year, sponsored by Development Bank of Wales, STEM Entrepreneur of the Year, STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees), sponsored by Linea Resourcing, STEM Company of the Year (over 50 employees), sponsored by Cardiff Metropolitan University, and COVID-19 Impact Award.

Shortlisting will take place in September before the awards ceremony on 27th October 2022 at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel, where the winners will be crowned.

Co-founder of the awards Liz Brookes, said:

“There’s just a month left to get entries in for the 2022 Wales STEM Awards. The awards are open to organisations in both the public and private sector and there are categories to celebrate both individuals making an impact, and organisations as a whole. We know there’s some amazing stuff happening across Wales which we’re looking forward to recognising and celebrating.”

The Wales STEM Awards are being jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar.

The inaugural awards saw winners including CGI IT UK take home STEM Company of the Year (251+ employees), Louise O’Shea from Confused.com take home STEM Leader of the Year and Hazel Thorpe from the IPO take home STEM Woman of the Year.

To enter the awards, visit www.STEMAwards.Wales