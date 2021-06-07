One in Four UK SME’s Facing Cash Flow Crisis

Businesses within the insurance, pensions, charity, and voluntary sector are facing their biggest fight in recent years – late payments.

Organisations being forced to continually engage with late payers as a result of Covid, are facing ongoing financial pressures despite significant government support, a position unlikely to improve as we enter what economist have labelled as “the final home stretch “of the crisis. This is according to Know-it, the cloud-based credit management platform.

Research issued in the past week from card payments specialist take payments limited found that more than one in four UK small businesses are facing cashflow issues and this is the greatest financial concern they are facing today. Not only has this been driven by the economic collapse caused by Covid-19. but they are frequently chasing late payments.

Lynne Darcey Quigley, Founder & CEO of Know-it, commented:

“This research has highlighted the ongoing struggle many businesses are facing in managing cashflow and key to that is late payments. SMEs are particularly vulnerable and have been significantly impacted by the crisis, subject to extended payment terms by big corporations.”

According to the research the insurance and pension sectors appear to be the most fearful with 46 per cent of the industry chasing late payments, while the charity and voluntary sector positioned a close second place with 42 per cent.

Lynne continued:

“Unfortunately, the data highlights an increasing challenge when it comes to late payments. Despite the government outlining a route out of lockdown, many organisations on the receiving end of late payments will struggle to survive after the crisis. As we have seen from the data, businesses are left with little choice but to carry on and work with businesses deemed bad payers, often to their own detriment. To avoid organisations continuing in this vicious cycle its imperative business leaders are made aware of the tools and resources available to them, which can improve cash flow.”

Lynne concluded: