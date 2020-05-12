Offline Vape Business: How To Survive With COVID-19 Pandemic?

People are gradually moving from offline shopping to online and the habit won’t disappear when the epidemic is over, Zhong Zhenshan, vice-president of emerging technology research claims.

The challenging spread of COVID-19 has been accompanied by a lot of uncertainty. Not only is it impacting the people’s lives, it is also affecting the global economy and small businesses.

Harsh Reality

The changes so far are becoming more dramatic day after day. Restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, and many stores are temporary shutting down. And it’s not about supermarket chains now: they are taking advantage of people who are stocking up with household essentials like toilet paper and groceries.

Nowadays offline direct-to-consumer companies fall in the category of businesses, which are seeing big losses, because they’re closing the retail arms for an unspecified period. And vape offline shops are not an exception – they are facing difficulties while trying to support their customers’ needs and their own to the same extent. The COVID-19 pandemic is a kind of a pressure test for all businesses, which is telling one thing: the strongest survives.

What Should Entrepreneurs Do During These Challenging Times?

“As people have embraced social distancing, there has naturally been a drop-off in brick-and-mortar shopping. That means there would definitely be an increase in online sales. Thus, it is vital for companies to have online presence these days”,

Alexandra Neeman, CEO of Vawoo.co.uk marketplace said.

The businesses should adapt and be flexible to meet the changes. Online store is the best alternative so far to help offline vape companies to keep head above the water.

Online Sales Are Expected To Be Skyrocketing

E-commerce is still ahead of the curve. However, it always takes cost of financial and time resources. There is a giant work behind any successful online store:

• Choosing the right e-commerce platform and creating domain name;

• Designing the website;

• Driving SEO;

• Engaging target audience;

• Advertising the website;

• Providing 24/7 tech and customer support.

In terms of the crisis, every day without sales counts. For this reason, the best way to start selling online with no time and financial loss, is to join targeted online marketplaces, and to boost sales using ready-made trading tools. Nowadays, there is one marketplace which is dedicated to vape stuff only – Vawoo.co.uk.

“High standards of service we deliver to our business partners continue to be our top priority as we face the challenges caused by COVID-19. We aim at helping new sellers on the platform to build their mini-store on Vawoo.co.uk and grow sales online. Our team created a life-long Free Account plan that comprises all the basic features needed to continue do business with no financial and time expenses”

the CEO of Vawoo.co.uk marketplace said.

She also added that by using their services, companies can list their products, run sales and marketing e-mail campaigns, choose the most convenient shipping methods for them, and benefit from instantly growing number of registered customers.

The uncertainty caused by COVID-19 outbreak scares. The worst thing is that nobody knows the final date of the crisis. More than clear is the fact that inactivity of all the offline businesses is ruinous. The more people are turning to their online wings to purchase the items they need, the faster companies should adapt, in order to be capable of satisfying that needs. And online trading is definitely one of the most essential adaptations.