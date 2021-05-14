Official Seal of Approval for Specialist Newport Hospital

St Peter’s in Langstone’s new hospital unit has received the official seal of approval following a visit from a senior local councillor.

Carol Bryant, Chair of Langstone Community Council, has been a long-time supporter of the specialist mental health hospital and after a negative Covid test was welcomed to the site to see first-hand the new facilities on offer.

The hospital, which is owned and run by specialist healthcare provider, Ludlow Street Healthcare, is a person-centred assessment, treatment and care centre for men and women with degenerative neuropsychiatric conditions and Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI).

The hospital has increased its capacity by 12 beds to 51 across single-gender units, which provide specialist treatment and nursing care that focuses on delivering positive outcomes for patients and their families.

Councillor Bryant said:

“This investment at St Peter’s is positive news for the hospital, its service users and the community. As well as giving us a world-class facility that we can be proud of, with this investment also comes job creation and after such a challenging year, this is to be welcomed. “We are very fortunate to have St Peter’s on our doorstep. Most people would have to travel for many miles to access specialist care of this calibre so, while the care provided is very specific, to have it on hand for people in the community who need it is extremely beneficial.”

During Councillor Bryant’s visit Dr Kumi Pillay, one of the hospital’s Consultant Psychiatrists, was able to explain how the hospital has built a strong multi-disciplinary team with a therapy-based treatment focus.

Dr Pilay said:

“Where specialist facilities like St Peter’s aren’t available, healthcare professionals have to rely heavily on medication to control neuropsychiatric conditions which can have a detrimental effect on the patient’s overall quality of life. “Having specialists available offering speech and language, occupational therapy or physiotherapy has allowed the hospital to decrease the pharmacological needs for a significant proportion of the patients it treats, in favour of treatments that allow patients to rebuild some of their old skills and confidence, providing them with a happier, more fulfilled lifestyle.”

Operations Director, Sarah House, commented:

“Councillor Bryant has been incredibly supportive of us and we were thrilled to be able to welcome her to St Peter’s to show her what all our hard work has helped achieve. “We are proud to play a part in the Langstone community and are always keen to take on staff members from the locality. Our expansion means that there are a variety of roles available, including nursing and support worker vacancies, and anyone interested in seeing what we have to offer is invited to visit www.lshealthcare.co.uk/careers.”

The bespoke design of St Peter’s incorporates many dementia and ABI friendly features, and the hospital has worked closely with The University of Stirling’s Dementia Services Development Centre, to create an environment that is not only innovative and therapeutic but also encourages patient proactivity.

St Peter’s has a multi-disciplinary team onsite which includes psychologists, psychiatrists and an extensive group of therapists including dietetics, physiotherapy and speech and language specialists.

Set up in 2005 by healthcare specialists, Ludlow Street Healthcare provides transition-focused healthcare and bespoke step-down services, including specialist assessment, treatment, rehabilitation, and education, throughout Wales and the South West of England. The organisation has developed a reputation for its person-centred approach, community-focused settings and specialist staff.

Since its inception, Ludlow Street Healthcare has supported and cared for over 800 people. For over a decade, it has worked in partnership with the NHS, developing services and investing in the necessary health infrastructure and staff training, to support patients on their journey to recovery and a more independent and fulfilling life.