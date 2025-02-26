Oaks Digital Partners with Seren Global Media for Tourism-Focused Workshop

Oaks Digital, a Cardiff-based digital marketing agency, has partnered with Seren Global Media for its latest Digital Academy webinar, designed specifically to address the challenges faced by marketers in the tourism and leisure sector.

Sponsored by Ogi Pro, the free workshop will help marketing professionals in the leisure and tourism sector navigate industry-specific challenges and improve their digital marketing and communication strategies. The session will address topics such as SEO, Google Ads, lead conversion, customer retention, media relations, brand identity, and crisis management.

The ‘Master Digital Marketing and Communications in Leisure & Tourism’ workshop will be the latest instalment of Oaks Digital’s academy live webinars.

Oaks Digital was founded early last year by director Mark Oakman. After more than a decade in digital marketing, Mark witnessed countless businesses struggle with subpar digital products, poor customer service, and misleading sales tactics. Determined to change this, Mark founded Oaks Digital.

Since its launch the agency has worked with businesses including Wildlife Trusts Wales, Shetler Cymru, World Accessible Holidays, and Westcoast Perimeter Security.

Seren Global Media, a PR and marketing agency based in Swansea, was founded in 2013. It is dedicated to producing high-quality content adaptable across multiple platforms in an ever-evolving media landscape. It has worked with businesses such as Swansea Building Society and Child of Wales.

Mark Oakman, Director of Oaks Digital, said:

“We are thrilled to be kicking off another instalment of our Digital Academy, after such a positive response from attendees as well as recently securing sponsorship from Wales’ leading broadband provider – Ogi Pro. “Collaborating with Seren Global Media on our next academy session allows us to bring a fresh approach and new ideas to digital marketing education. Together, we’re ensuring that businesses in the tourism and leisure sector have the tools they need to thrive in a landscape that is continuously evolving.”

Wyn Jenkins, Managing Director of Seren Global Media, said: