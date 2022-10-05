North Wales Storage Giant Lock Stock Opens New Buckley Site

One of the UK’s biggest containerised self-storage companies is opening a brand-new site in Buckley.

It will be Lock Stock Self-Storage’s seventh site in Flintshire, and their 25th storage park across North Wales and the borders.

The new Buckley site is on Globe Way, on the town’s Spencer Industrial Estate, where they are in the process of installing 120 – storage units, adding to their existing sites in Sandycroft, Saltney, Mold and Flint.

The new 10 and 20-foot units, in their distinctive dark green livery, are being trucked onto the new one-acre site by lorry and Lock Stock use computer-aided design to ensure the layout permits easy, round the clock access to all the units.

Site Manager Rob Jones said:

“We are responding to demand – our Deeside site in Sandycroft has well over 300 storage units and it filled up within 12 months and demand is high at our other sites in Flintshire. “We have installed 10 and 20-foot units here because they better fit the profile of the site than the 40-footers and there will be high security fencing and the manual gates will soon be replaced by new electric gates with easy 24/7 access. “It’s not just the units that are green either. We will be trialling solar-powered lighting as part of our own drive to be as renewable as possible and if it works well then we plan to roll it out across all our sites.”

Lock Stock, founded in Denbigh in 1999, is the UK’s largest containerised storage company with over 4,000 units providing over four million cubic feet of space at storage parks across North and Mid Wales and the border counties.

Their existing sites stretch from Holyhead and along the North Wales coast at Caernarfon, Bangor, Llandudno, Abergele and Rhyl, on the Dee at Flint, Saltney and Deeside and inland at Denbigh, Mold, Wrexham and Newtown in Powys, and at Oswestry and Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

The company estimate that 60 per cent of their containers are rented by people moving house or keeping treasured possessions but up to 40 per cent, almost 1,000 of their containers are used by small businesses for storing materials.

Lock Stock Operations Manager Stuart Bowker said:

“Businesses, especially small businesses use our sites because they have storage needs and with three different sizes of units they’re ideal whether people are looking to grow or to downsize. “Businesses can easily operate from a storage unit, calling there to stock up in the morning before going out to jobs and that is one reason we plan our sites very carefully so that our customers can easily access their units 24/7. “We respond to demand and where it is coming from and if it is from an area where we need more capacity then we look at opening somewhere new or extending our existing premises.” “The volume of enquiries in Flintshire, where demand has outstripped the supply of storage space, has encouraged us to invest here in Buckley.”

Lock Stock also specialise in the off-site hire of containers such which can be delivered by their specialist lorry, sizes range from 10-feet long up through 20-footers to 40-foot units, all eight feet high and eight feet wide, from 640 to 2,560 in cubic feet in volume.

For information about Lock Stock Self Storage including off-site container hire contact them on 01745 817178 or go to https://lockstock.biz/