North Wales Recruitment Group Unveils New Office Ahead of 40th Anniversary

Recruitment leader Supertemps is celebrating Christmas early after unveiling its new Bangor office.

Four staff will be based at the company’s Parc Menai site – business manager Vicki Armstrong-Smith, recruitment consultant Stephanie Yau-Jones, and recruitment resourcer Candice Chartrand.

Kate Humphreys, senior recruitment consultant at S2 Recruitment – the executive, IT and engineering arm of the Supertemps group – will also have a presence there.

With offices in Colwyn Bay and Anglesey and a team specifically covering Chester and north east Wales, the 40-year old firm continues to go from strength to strength.

“It’s been another busy year, with new faces joining the team and now the relocation of our Bangor offices to Llys y Dderwen on Parc Menai in Bangor,” said managing director, Sarah Ellwood. “We have a growing customer base in Gwynedd and the surrounding area so it’s important we are on hand to meet their requirements.”

She added:

“It’s an exciting time for Supertemps as it celebrates 40 years in the industry, and there are lots of plans in store for 2020 onwards. “I would like to thank all our partners, clients and candidates and wish you all a merry Christmas and happy New Year.”

Promoted to the role of business manager 12 months ago, Vicki echoed those words and looks forward to life in their new Llys y Dderwen home.

“We have made great strides in this region and plan to continue delivering first class recruitment solutions, as well as support and advice, from our new base,” she said. “We have a fantastic team here, full of enthusiasm, drive and fresh ideas, so the best is yet to come. “Throughout 2019 we have seen a rise in the number of permanent positions we have placed in different sectors, so we hope to see that trend continue in the months ahead. “A big thank you to all of the companies we work with in Gwynedd, Anglesey and beyond, and we look forward to working even closer together in the new year.”

For more on Supertemps as it celebrates 40 years in business, follow the hashtag #supertempsat40.