North Wales PR Agency Secures Duo of Award Wins

A Mold-based PR agency is celebrating after winning two accolades at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Cymru awards.

Outwrite PR has been named the Best Small Agency for the second time in four years, while its managing director took home the Hall of Fame award.

The achievements follow the firm’s recent series of client wins which include Welsh Government-owned Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru, a UK-wide solar panel maintenance firm, and a Wrexham-based fintech company.

Investing in the skills and knowledge base of its team also helped the agency secure the award, with company staff successfully completing the last annual CIPR Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme.

Outwrite PR managing director Anthony Bullick said:

“Winning best small agency of the year is about more than just strengthening our credentials. For me, it shines the spotlight on the team’s performance across a sustained period. “The CIPR is an established and well-respected industry body, and for its members to recognise Outwrite as being the best small agency in Wales, is fantastic.”

Alongside the firm’s new title, Anthony secured the Hall of Fame award, an honour that celebrates the contributions of an individual that has gone above and beyond for Wales’ PR and marketing sector.

Having joined Outwrite PR in 2012 in a junior role, he has since achieved chartered status, spoken at numerous local universities, and delivered expert insight to charities and not-for-profit organisations via the agency’s yearly PR and marketing conference.

Outwrite PR senior news and content manager Tom Norris said:

“It’s a well-deserved win for Anthony who has dedicated countless hours to helping the next generation of PR practitioners enter the sector. “His strategic leadership has been vital to our success, while his commitment to giving back to the local community really shines through in the way he shares his knowledge with businesses and individuals. “One of Outwrite’s values is passion, and there’s no one else in the industry quite like Anthony when it comes to demonstrating that.”

Anthony added:

“Admittedly, winning the hall of fame prize makes me feel incredibly old, and while it’s an individual award, I genuinely can’t do what I do without the support around me, both in the office and at home.”

Outwrite’s clients include Wynne Construction, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, Warrington-based Watsons Solicitors, and engineering, environmental, and planning consultancy Caulmert.

The agency specialises in integrated PR, crisis PR, and online reputation management.