North Wales Logistics Firm Enjoys Year of Sustained Growth

A leading logistics company in North Wales has enjoyed a year of sustained growth.

Delivery Solutions (Delsol) added 30 extra staff to its now 170-strong workforce during 2019. The recruitment drive coincided with a 20% increase in revenues.

The company, which has depots in Sandycroft and Caernarfon, achieved several other notable milestones. These included:

The roll-out of a direct haulage service which now comprises 15 44-tonne trucks and a total fleet of over 120 vehicles;

An increase in the number of deliveries per day from 1,500 to 1,650;

The expansion of the company’s storage operation now comprising over 120,000 sq. ft.;

The introduction of a new warehouse management system;

The securing of the prestigious British Retail Consortium (BRC) Certification for Storage and Distribution.

Dave Phillips, Delsol’s Managing Director, said:

“We are committed to continual investment in our business to ensure that it is able to meet the aspirations of our clients and our staff. “There is quite a bit of consolidation in the logistics industry which means it is vital that we are forward thinking and always on the lookout for ways in which we can continue to build our business. “This includes continuing to invest in our people, their training and development, and integrating the latest technology to further enhance the service we provide our customers. “The warehousing and haulage sides of our company have grown significantly during 2019 and we have further growth plans for 2020. “We are about to bring on board our first case-picking client who wants us to store, pick and deliver products to their customers across the UK.”

Dave added:

“Achieving the BRC certification was also hugely important because it recognises that we have the best systems, processes and documentation in place, something that our customers expect. “We are now firmly established as the leading logistics business in North Wales and we have plans for additional growth during 2020 which will include significant further recruitment across a wide range of roles including office support and drivers.”

Delsol, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019, offers parcel delivery, haulage, storage, pallet distribution, air and sea freight and transport of hazardous chemicals. It operates within the UK and internationally. It is a member of the Pallet Network and the Hazchem Network.