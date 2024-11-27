North Wales Founders Aim to Meet Skills Gap with New Veterinary Ultrasound Training Phantom

The founders of a Wrexham-based veterinary imaging provider have unveiled a state-of-the-art training phantom to meet the need for accessible, high-quality ultrasound training and mentorship within the veterinary industry.

Aspire UCS, founded in 2016 by Angie Lloyd-Jones and Julie Burnage, is bringing human healthcare expertise to the veterinary sector. In response to inconsistencies in the industry, Aspire UCS has developed a training phantom which allows veterinary professionals to build their skills in a controlled environment. This product, the result of two years of development, was officially launched at the London Vet Show.

Aspire UCS was established to help veterinary practices turn their under-utilised ultrasound equipment into powerful diagnostic tools. Despite the widespread availability of ultrasound machines, many veterinary professionals lack the confidence or training to use them effectively, leading to unnecessary treatments, surgeries, or even animal euthanasia. Aspire UCS aims to provide the expertise and guidance needed to change that.

Angie Lloyd-Jones and Chief Operating Officer Julie Burnage have combined their skills and experience to develop an innovative approach to training. Between them, they have over 85 years of dedicated ultrasound experience, both teaching and working within Medical Diagnostic Ultrasound, as well as a further 15 years of combined experience teaching and scanning within the veterinary profession. Both Angie and Julie hold diplomas in Diagnostic Radiography and Diagnostic Medical Ultrasound as well as wealth of managerial and service-development experience.

In 2022, the company achieved a significant milestone when its guidelines for veterinary ultrasound were endorsed by leading international bodies. More recently, the European College of Veterinary Practices invited the team to help establish the European College of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging (EAVIP). This new organisation will hold its inaugural conference in Barcelona in September 2025.

Angie and Julie have reinvested over £100,000 into the business and continue to forgo salaries to support its growth.