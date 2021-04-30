North Wales Firm Wins £1.5m Manchester Town Hall Contract

Anglesey’s Greenough & Sons Roofing Contractors has secured a £1.5m contract to re-roof the iconic Manchester Town Hall in Central Manchester, its biggest ever contract in its 50th year

The family owned business has been appointed to deliver ‘Phase One’, of the roofing restoration project by lead contractor LendLease, following a competitive tender.

The win represents the largest single project in the company’s history, and will be delivered as part of the far reaching restoration of the historic Grade One listed building.

The contract will include removing and replacing 2,800 square metres of Cumbrian roof slate, updating the roof timbers, replacing 65 tonnes of leadwork and refurbishing glazed skylights.

The company aims to start site work on the 62 week programme in autumn 2021, and will also explore and deliver ways to share its unique roofing skills with the local community and heritage enthusiasts.

The project is yet further recognition of the business’s enviable reputation for delivering historically sensitive heritage roofing projects across Wales and the North West of England.

This includes a major contribution to the restoration of Chester Town Hall (completed in 2011), which like Manchester Town Hall, is built in the celebrated Gothic Revival style.

Greenough & Sons has also worked on numerous historic buildings across Wales, including CADW properties Castell Coch in Cardiff and Tintern Abby in Monmouthshire, as well as National Trust sites Penrhyn Castle and Plas Newydd in North Wales.

The company also recently completed a large roofing contract at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth.

Director Jonathan Greenough said:

“The Manchester Town Hall contract is a tremendous win for the company in what is an important year, as we celebrate our 50th year in business. “Our growing success in the heritage market has, over the years, been inextricably linked to our unique knowledge and skill with Welsh slate, and a high-profile contract of this size and complexity demonstrates how we have evolved as a business.”

Jonathan continues:

“The contract is also further tribute to David Greenough, my late father who founded the company in 1971, and who sadly passed away in May 2020, aged 78. “We’ll be announcing a series of events to mark the company’s half century, and my Dad’s legacy, over the coming months.”

Greenough & Sons has also won ‘Best Use of a Roof Tile for a Heritage Roof', at the UK Roofing Cladding & Insulation Magazine (RCI) Awards in March, for its work on the 17th Century Sospan café, in Dolgellau, Gwynedd.