North Wales Firm Invests in World’s Largest Wire Knitting Machine for Green Hydrogen Production

A leading manufacturer of knitted wire mesh products has invested in the world's largest wire knitting machine.

KnitMesh Technologies, headquarted in Flintshire, said the move was a major milestone in their commitment to advancing green hydrogen production.

This state-of-the-art knitting machine, capable of knitting mesh for electrolyser applications up to 4 metres wide, will be utilised to manufacture knitted wire mesh specifically designed for the production of green hydrogen from water.

Green hydrogen can be produced by splitting water (H2O) into separate hydrogen and oxygen molecules using an electrolysis process. The hydrogen gas produced is a clean and sustainable energy source that can be used as an alternative to carbon-based fuels such as petrol, diesel, and natural gas.

When used as a fuel in automotive applications, hydrogen emits only clean water from the tailpipe, making it an environmentally friendly option.

Over the past decade, KnitMesh Technologies has been at the forefront in the development of innovative knitted wire mesh solutions for the green hydrogen industry. Their latest investment in what is the world’s largest wire knitting machine, along with other bespoke equipment, including an array of specialist welding machines and laser cutters, will help their worldwide, prestigious customers produce low-cost hydrogen fuels.

Peter Evans, Managing Director of KnitMesh Technologies, said:

“We see hydrogen fuel as a key component of a sustainable future, and KnitMesh Technologies is proud to be a major supplier to this industry. We are actively expanding our business through recruitment and new equipment, and we foresee a bright future for our hydrogen division.”

KnitMesh Technologies' knitted wire mesh products are already integrated into the latest generation of electrolysers used in green hydrogen production.