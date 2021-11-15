North Wales Criminal Lawyer Selected for Global Legal Network

One of North Wales’ leading criminal lawyers has been selected for a prestigious global legal network.

Rhyl-based Dafydd Roberts, a director and head of the criminal law department at Gamlins Law, has been appointed to LexisNexis.

LexisNexis is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business expertise.

Dafydd has been selected for the Welsh Panel where he will play a part in ensuring the Welsh legal offering is of the highest possible standard, improving coverage of Welsh law through practical guidance and research.

He will also provide expertise in his specialist area of criminal law. He joins fellow Gamlins Law solicitors, Ron Davison, Sion Llewelyn Williams and Elissa Thursfield, who have previously been selected for LexisNexis.

Dafydd, who joined Gamlins Law in 2008, is also a Higher Court Advocate. He represents clients in a wide range of matters, including multi-handed fraud and large-scale conspiracy offences.

Dafydd said:

“I am delighted to have been chosen by LexisNexis to be part of the Welsh panel. I am passionate about the need for clients in Wales to be able to access legal services of the highest possible standard and I look forward to helping to ensure that this continues to be the case.”

Gamlins Law is one of Wales’ fastest growing law firms acting for clients across North Wales and the rest of the UK. The firm employs 72 staff and later this year will move into a new head office at Morfa Hall in Rhyl.

Gamlins Law offers a comprehensive range of legal services including commercial, commercial and residential property, employment law, family and matrimonial, children, personal injury and clinical negligence, criminal, regulatory, litigation, inheritance tax, wills and probate.