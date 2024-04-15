North Wales Craft Brewery Celebrates New Taproom

A North Wales craft brewery has opened a taproom next door to their existing brewery.

Wild Horse Brewing Co in Llandudno has gathered a dedicated local following for its modern craft beers since it opened in 2015.

The taproom will have to up to 10 Wild Horse beers on tap alongside a curated selection of local ciders, wine, specialty craft beers, soft drinks and bar snacks. All drinks and snacks will be sourced from independent businesses, with a strong emphasis on supporting Welsh producers.

The taproom will also have a rotating line-up of street food vendors every Friday evening and throughout the day on Saturdays.

“We're thrilled to expand our presence in Llandudno with the launch of our taproom,” said Dave Faragher, Founder and Managing Director of Wild Horse Brewing Co. “Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcome to enjoy quality craft beverages and delicious food in a relaxed atmosphere.”

The brewery also has plans to run events at the new taproom.

Callum Sharples, Taproom Manager of Wild Horse Brewing Co, said: