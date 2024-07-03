North Wales Charities and Community Organisations Invited to Apply to New Fund

Charities and community organisations based across North Wales are being invited to apply for a share of £3,000 of funding.

Three groups will each be awarded £1,000 from the new North Wales Community Fund, an initiative from Go North Wales, part of North Wales Tourism, and holidaycottages.co.uk.

The fund, which celebrates the hard work of charities and local groups making a real difference to those living in North Wales, is open for applications until 4 August 2024.

Serena Pearce, Regional Communities Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk, said:

“We are proud to continue our support to the North Wales community through our partnership with Go North Wales and the launch of the North Wales Community Fund. We care about doing the right thing and want to do what we can to help preserve and protect communities, culture and the environment. By investing in local projects, we aim to create lasting, positive impacts which help towns and villages thrive and remain cherished destinations for visitors and residents alike.”

Jim Jones, CEO for North Wales Tourism, said:

“We are delighted to be launching this initiative with the team at holidaycottages.co.uk; not only do we share the same values in supporting the communities of North Wales, but we are also committed to the local environment and economy too – and this is something that we’re keen to share with charities and community organisations by providing a boost in funding through this initiative.”

Serena added:

“While our partnership with Go North Wales is only just beginning, this is by no means the start of our journey in supporting communities across the region. holidaycottages.co.uk has proudly supported a range of local charities to leave a lasting, positive impact across the region over the last few years. Most recently, this includes partnering with the Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, which provides invaluable search and rescue services across North West Wales. Given so many of our guests enjoy outdoor, active holidays in the area, our funding contributed towards new digital radios for the rescue team, enhancing their own communications during emergency responses, while also allowing them to collaborate more effectively with other emergency services. This illustrates the power of all-important funding, and we are looking forward to formalising this important partnership with Go North Wales to benefit others this year.”

To apply for the North Wales Community Fund, plus to find out further information about the scheme and full terms and conditions, visit www.northwalestourism.com/community-fund-initiative by 4 August 2024.