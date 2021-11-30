North Wales Businesses Offered Early Insights into Growth Deal

Ambition North Wales is responsible for the delivery of the multi-million-pound Growth Deal that will deliver key projects to benefit the economy of North Wales in the years ahead.

If you are a business in North Wales, there may be an opportunity for you to be involved in the delivery of projects through our procurement activities.

REGISTER FOR THE EVENT HERE

To learn more about the Growth Deal, hear from the team delivering the projects, and ask your questions you are warmly invited to join the Ambition North Wales’ Early Market Engagement Zoom event to be held on on Friday 3 December, 2021, 10am – 12.30pm.

At the event you’ll hear, in detail, how the Growth Deal will operate, learn about its priorities, and understand the opportunities for your business to be involved.

Meet Robyn Lovelock, Programme Manager – Innovation in High Value Manufacturing, Agri-food and Tourism at Ambition North Wales:

“The Growth Deal is a £1bn capital investment, with projects that will be developed over the next few years, and this event is a chance for companies interested in the contracts that will come out of that.

“It’s a chance for them to find out more about what the projects will comprise, understand the opportunities, and learn about the timing and budgets for the projects. Importantly, we'll be sharing information about the standards we'll be looking for around skills and environmental impacts of a project, as well as looking at the wider social value and community benefits.

“The tender processes will be very competitive so we want this event to give maximum time to those interested, so they can line up the teams and partnerships to be competitive in the procurement process.”

The North Wales Growth Deal aims to generate up to £2.4bn in net additional Gross Value Added by 2036; create upto 4,200 additional jobs, and deliver a total investment of more than £1bn in the North Wales economy. Join us on December 3 to find out more.