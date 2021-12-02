North Wales Businesses Offered Early Insights into Growth Deal

Ambition North Wales is responsible for the delivery of the multi-million-pound Growth Deal that will deliver key projects to benefit the economy of North Wales in the years ahead.

To do this you are warmly invited to join ANW’s Early Market Engagement Zoom event to be held on Friday 3 December, 2021, 10am – 12.30pm. At the event you’ll hear in detail how the Growth Deal will operate, its priorities, and how your business can benefit from Growth Deal funding.

REGISTER FOR THE EVENT HERE

The North Wales Growth Deal aims for a robust but transparent and fair procurement process that will allow suppliers of all sizes across the region to feel confident to undertake tender opportunities. They will do this by working closely with supply chains to develop a platform that supports businesses incorporate social value into tender and procurement activity.

Meet Sara Jones, Procurement and Social Value Manager at Ambition North Wales:

“This market engagement event is being run for anyone interested in learning more about the Growth Deal and the programmes and projects within it. We'd particularly like to extend the invitation to small and medium sized enterprises, so that we hear their questions about working with us, and to talk through the support we can offer.

“This is an opportunity for businesses on the ground to shape shaping how we take things forward in the future.”

With £240m already secured for Growth Deal funding by both Welsh and UK Governments, the North Wales Growth Deal is destined to be game changer for the North. Join us on December 3 to find out more.