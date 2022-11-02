North Wales Based Business Wins at the Wales STEM Awards 2022

North Wales based company, Design Reality Limited, has won at the Wales STEM Awards 2022.

Hosted by broadcaster Sian Lloyd, the awards ceremony, which took place at the Mercure Hotel in Cardiff, recognised the innovative STEM work being undertaken in Wales, which addresses the diversity gap, skills shortage, and inspires the next generation.

The ceremony saw finalists from across all parts of Wales compete for 12 awards in a variety of categories, ranging from STEM Start-Up of the Year to Innovation in STEM.

The St Asaph-based Design Reality won the STEM Sustainability Award for its reusable half-mask respirator. The design and engineering experts work in creating the only healthcare specific reusable half-mask respirator to feature two-way filtration was recognised for not only being reusable, but for aiding communication between patients and healthcare workers due to the the anti-fog coated window.

Anglesey based Dewin Tech was also highly commended within the STEM Start-up of the Year category for its strong plan, innovative service and exceptional forecasts for further growth within the agricultural sector.

Pontypool-born Eben Upton, founder and CEO of Raspberry Pi, was honoured with a special Outstanding Contribution to STEM award, for his efforts to engage more young people with computer science. Since its launch in 2012, 46 million units of the single-board computer have been manufactured in Pencoed’s Sony UK Technology Centre.

Head judge Dr Louise Bright, founder of the Wales Women in STEM network, said:

“We would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners of this year’s Wales STEM Awards. The winners represent some of the most progressive organisations and individuals at the forefront of STEM innovation in Wales. “The calibre of the businesses and individuals shortlisted for the awards was second to none and I’d like to congratulate all finalists. “The awards show that the future of the STEM sector in Wales is bright and we look forward to the industry going from strength to strength.”

Co-Founder Liz Brookes of Grapevine Event Management said:

“It has once again been incredible shining a spotlight on the STEM sector in Wales. Our winners are pushing the boundaries of STEM innovation and helping address the diversity gap and skills shortage that exists. These organisations and individuals are an inspiration to our country and our next generation. I would like to offer a huge congratulations to all of the winners and to all of those shortlisted. Your work is incredibly important, and we thank you for your contributions to STEM in Wales.”

The Wales STEM Awards has been jointly organised by Grapevine Event Management and communications agency jamjar and are sponsored by The Centre of Excellence in Mobile and Emerging Technology (CEMET), the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult, Development Bank of Wales, Business News Wales, Linea Resourcing, Educators Wales and Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Winners of the 2022 Wales STEM Awards:

Innovation in STEM Award – Llusern Scientific Limited

STEM Ambassador of the Year – Seb York, CatSci

STEM Woman of the Year – Sharan Johnstone, University of South Wales

STEM Sustainability Award – Design Reality Limited

STEM Start-up of the Year – Think Air

STEM Company of the Year (over 50 employees) – CatSci

STEM Company of the Year (under 50 employees) – SparkLab Cymru

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector) – Welsh Contact Centre Forum, Graduate Programme Wales

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector) – Swansea University, Science for Schools Scheme

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-For-Profit Sector) – EESW-STEM Cymru

STEM International Company of the Year – Laser Wire Solutions

STEM Rising Star of the Year – Charlotte Lewis, Simbec-Orion Group

Highly Commended in the Wales STEM Awards 2022:

Innovation in STEM Award – Marine Power Systems

STEM Woman of the Year – Tracy Thomas, Simbec-Orion Group

STEM Sustainability Award – Think Air

STEM Start-up of the Year – Dewin Tech

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Private Sector) – SparkLab Cymru

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Public Sector) – University of South Wales – Cyber Security Educational Programme

STEM Educational Programme of the Year (Not-For-Profit Sector) – STEM Untapped CIC

STEM International Company of the Year – Wales Interactive

STEM Rising Star of the Year – Dr Rosie Cane, Exotopic Limited

The full list can be found at www.stemawards.wales