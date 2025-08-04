North Wales and North West Carbon Capture Scheme Boosted by New Projects

New projects have entered negotiations with government and industry to join the world-leading HyNet carbon capture cluster site.

The move is expected to support a total of 2,800 direct, skilled jobs – such as engineers and construction workers – and unlock growth and investment across the HyNet network, which spans Flintshire and Cheshire.

New pipelines and manufacturing facilities will be constructed, and existing power plants will be repurposed to capture carbon emissions and store them safely under the seabed, reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The two projects being prioritised to join the network are:

Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power project in North Wales – a new power station with carbon capture and storage that at peak output is expected to produce enough clean energy to power the equivalent of 900,000 homes, whilst capturing CO2 emissions. Low-carbon power provides essential backup for a clean power system when wind and solar generation is low, delivering energy security for families and businesses.

Ince Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (InBECCS) in Cheshire – the project will use waste wood to generate low-carbon energy and capture CO2 emissions. It will be the first carbon capture enabled greenhouse gas removals project in the UK, creating a new major infrastructure sector in the North West.

Five projects are also being lined up as standby projects with potential to connect to the network should space become available. These include hydrogen production, energy from waste and direct air capture greenhouse gas removal projects.

The HyNet network can store up to 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually – equivalent to taking 2 million cars off the road.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“This is another significant moment for the growing clean energy industry in Wales. We are making the UK a clean energy superpower and delivering the well-paid, highly-skilled jobs of the future in the process. “It’s fantastic to see North Wales at the forefront of the carbon capture industry and the hundreds of new jobs being created by the HyNet project will help drive regional growth as well as accelerating our drive towards lower bills and energy security.”

Mike Lockett, Uniper UK Country Chair said:

“We’re delighted that that the UK Government has confirmed that we’re entering into negotiations to develop our Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power project in North Wales. “Government’s support for the development of carbon capture and storage infrastructure, creating the framework needed for pioneering projects like our Connah’s Quay Low Carbon Power, is vital for moving towards clean power 2030 and at the same time maintaining a secure electricity supply.”

Elliot Renton, Evero CEO said:

“Being selected for negotiations to deliver the UK’s first BECCS facility is a significant milestone, and a clear signal of the government’s commitment to greenhouse gas removals. “By removing 217,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year with proven technology, we’ll continue turning waste wood into clean power and begin delivering permanent decarbonisation. We’re proud to act as a pathfinder for greenhouse gas removal projects in the UK.”

The new projects build on the three existing projects which have been classed as Priority for negotiations. These are:

· Protos Energy Recovery Facility, Encyclis, Ellesmere Port (Cheshire)

· Hanson Padeswood Cement Works Carbon Capture Project, Heidelberg Materials, Padeswood (North Wales)

· Hydrogen Production Plant 1 (HPP1), EET Hydrogen, Stanlow (Cheshire)

The five standby projects which have been announced for the network to provide contingency are:

· Silver Birch, Climeworks UK Ltd , Stanlow (Cheshire)

· Essar Energy Transition Industrial Carbon Capture (EET ICC), EET Fuels, Stanlow (Cheshire)

· Hydrogen Production Plant 2 (HPP2), EET Hydrogen / Progressive Energy, Stanlow (Cheshire)

· Parc Adfer Energy from Waste Industrial Carbon Capture Project, Enfinium Group Ltd, Deeside (North Wales)

· Runcorn Carbon Capture Project, Viridor, Runcorn (Cheshire)