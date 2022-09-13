Niche Website Builders Appoint Chris McColgan as Marketing Manager

Merthyr Tydfil-based Niche Website Builders, an affiliate marketing services start-up, has announced the appointment of Chris McColgan as Marketing Manager.

Chris joined the firm in June 2021 as the initial hire of their newly created marketing department. Following the departure of Tiffany Mayne, Niche Website Builders are pleased to announce Chris’ promotion into the role of Marketing Manager.

Chris will be responsible for the marketing department, including the day-to-day running and delivery of all Niche Website Builders’ marketing projects.

Speaking on the appointment, Dave Cheeseman, Director of Sales & Marketing for Niche Website Builders Commented:

“I am pleased to see the promotion of Chris to the Marketing Manager position. Not only is it a sign of the excellent work he has delivered since joining Niche Website Builders, but it also represents the success of our business in rewarding the success of our employees. I am confident in Chris’ ability to deliver on our future marketing goals, and I look forward to working with him in his new position.”

Speaking on his appointment, Chris McColgan said:

“Excited doesn’t even begin to cover my feelings about my new role! The entire Niche Website Builders project is one of great ambition and I look forward to making my mark as part of its story. I have to thank the Co-Founders and the Senior Management team for the faith they have placed in me, and I aim to make good on the opportunity that they have given me.”

Chris’ career includes a wide range of experience over 9 years with the likes of agencies such as Ecom Digital and White Stag Digital. He was also part of the founding Business News Wales team.

Across his career, he has worked within the Recruitment, ITAM, Cyber Security, Automotive and External Board Evaluation sectors.

Niche Website Builders offer content production and publishing services, white-hat link building, HARO and a range of other SEO oriented services that have been a big success both in the UK and the USA.