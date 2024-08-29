Newport Port Pioneering a Green Future for Economic Growth

As Divisional Port Manager for Wales and the South West at Associated British Ports (ABP), I am thrilled to share our ambitious new masterplan for the port at Newport.

Launched in February 2024, this plan is a testament to our commitment to the future of the port. Newport is a city that has continuously evolved through various growth pathways over the centuries. Today, we are on the brink of a new era, one that focuses on green energy and sustainable development.

Our vision for the port at Newport is to transform it into a green manufacturing and logistics growth cluster. Renewable energy will be at the core of this transformation, preparing us for the demands of tomorrow. We already generate energy from wind and solar sources at the port, but our goal is to significantly increase this capacity. By doing so, we can link the green energy produced to processes such as hydrogen electrolysis, which produces green hydrogen. This hydrogen can then fuel manufacturing plants and support carbon capture initiatives.

We aim to capture carbon emissions from neighbouring sites, creating new opportunities for business collaboration. Our masterplan outlines the development of these facilities, positioning the port at Newport as a next-generation manufacturing and logistics hub. This will attract a new cluster of businesses focused on futureproofing their operations and leveraging the green energy infrastructure we are building.

Our commitment to decarbonisation extends beyond our own operations. We aim to help our current customer base and potential new clients reduce their carbon footprints.

Our masterplan has three key objectives:

Preserve and Enhance Traditional Port Functions: As the UK’s largest steel port, we will maintain and grow our traditional role. This includes upgrading our port facilities to ensure they meet modern standards and provide a better working environment for our employees and an attractive location for new customers. Create a Clean Growth Hub: Central to our future strategy is the establishment of a green growth hub. This hub will drive the port’s transformation, attracting businesses that prioritize sustainability and innovation. Improve Wellbeing and Create Sustainable Jobs: We are dedicated to enhancing the wellbeing of current and future generations in and around Newport. Creating well-paid, sustainable jobs is a cornerstone of our master plan. Since February, we have already created 50 new jobs and are in the process of filling them. Additionally, we have relocated the largest crane in ABP’s Welsh portfolio to Newport to meet growing business demands.

This is an exciting time for the port and the surrounding area. Our business is expanding, and we are actively seeking ways to collaborate with neighbouring industries to maximise mutual benefits. Newport's port is not just a historical landmark but a dynamic engine of economic growth and innovation.

Our new master plan is about more than just the port’s evolution; it’s about setting the port at Newport and the wider city on a sustainable path for the future. By focusing on green energy and creating a clean growth hub, we are not only future-proofing our operations but also supporting the broader economic development of Newport. This is a significant step forward, and I am excited about the opportunities it will bring for the city and its residents.