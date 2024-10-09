Newport Law Firm Celebrates Rankings in Legal Directory

Commercial law firm, RDP Law has announced its recognition in the 2025 edition of The Legal 500, one of the world’s most respected legal directories.

The Newport firm has been ranked for its performance across all service offerings and lauded for delivering ‘Outstanding Client Satisfaction’.

In the latest rankings, The Legal 500 has acknowledged RDP for its wide range of skills, consistency of customer service and dedication to achieving the best results for its clients. The firm has been recognised as a leader in five highly competitive areas:

Commercial Property

Agriculture and Estates

Private Client

Commercial Litigation

Corporate and Commercial

The firm’s success is further enhanced by gaining ‘Outstanding Client Satisfaction’ based on feedback from current, active RDP clients. In addition, Head of Agriculture and Private Client, Sioned Thomas has been named a ‘Leading Partner’ in Agriculture and Estates.

Sioned said:

“I am delighted to have been named a Leading Partner again this year and very proud of the team in achieving this number of rankings.”

The Legal 500 is based on a rigorous process, including in-depth research, client interviews, and an evaluation of the firms’ capabilities relative to their peers. To be ranked is an acknowledgment of the firm’s ability to deliver the highest standards of legal service and innovation in a notoriously competitive market.