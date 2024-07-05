Newport Firm Takes Top Award For its Commitment to Apprenticeships

A global electrical control systems integrator has won a top award for its commitment to nurturing talent and promoting apprenticeship training.

Industrial Automation Control Ltd (IAC) won the Manufacturing Future Talent Award at the prestigious Made in the UK Awards 2024. The awards event, held at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool, celebrated the UK's most innovative and successful manufacturers, drawing together winners from regional events held in 2023/24.

Kath Lewis, Joint Managing Director of Newport-based IAC, said:

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Manufacturing Future Talent Award. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our apprentices. At IAC, we believe in the power of education and training to drive innovation and success in the manufacturing industry. Our apprenticeship programme is central to our growth strategy, and we are committed to providing continuous development opportunities for our employees.”

IAC's apprenticeship scheme, established in 1989, has been a cornerstone of its strategic plan for growth. The programme aims to provide a continuous stream of electrical control engineers equipped with the skills necessary to excel in today's dynamic industrial environment. Over the years, IAC has trained more than 50 apprentices, with many progressing to hold key positions within the company.

The company said its dedication to training and upskilling was reflected in its retention rates. IAC partners with the Newport and District Group Training Association to deliver a tailored apprenticeship scheme that combines practical and academic training. This partnership ensures that apprentices receive a well-rounded education, preparing them for long-term careers at IAC.

In the most recent financial year, IAC saw significant growth, with a turnover increase from £6.64 million to £9.61 million. This success is partly attributed by the firm to the skilled workforce developed through its apprenticeship programmes.

Kath said: