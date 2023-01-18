Newport Construction Firm Set for Growth

Will Hughes is finding growing demand for his energy-efficient, innovative garden studios.

Launched two years ago to cater for the trend towards working from home, Conker Construction of Newport has gone from strength to strength finding customers around the UK.

The eco-studios aim at the highest levels of energy-efficiency, and are bespoke to the client’s requirements designed individually to suit the location and their specific needs.

“People want a space for an office, a gym, workshop or more accommodation, and can have any design and utilities they wish within the permitted development guidelines,” said Will. “The buildings are so well insulated that you could say they create their own micro-climates. “As the cost of energy has risen dramatically in recent months, there is an added incentive to make sure buildings are as efficient as they can be.” “We are experiencing strong demand from around the country and I will be looking to take on an apprentice in due course.”

Conker Construction received a £1500 Business Start Up grant administered by Newport County Council and Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE.

“The grant was extremely useful and helped towards the launch costs of the business,” commented Will.

Glyn Thomas, Regional Manager for UKSE said :

”We are delighted to have helped launch Conker Construction, working with Newport Council through our Community Support programme. Demand for their products will, I am sure, only grow and enable Conker to create wealth and jobs in the local economy. We wish Will every success in the future.”

Councillor Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council, said: